Pamalican Asset Management Ltd Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises about 2.6% of Pamalican Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HGV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,817,000 after purchasing an additional 917,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,047,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,402,000 after buying an additional 499,067 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 8.8 %

NYSE:HGV opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

