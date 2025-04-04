Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Richard Woodman Buys 2,193 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman bought 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £16,359.78 ($21,435.77).

Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Richard Woodman sold 21,497 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.19), for a total value of £167,246.66 ($219,138.71).

On Thursday, January 30th, Richard Woodman sold 259,904 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($10.02), for a total transaction of £1,988,265.60 ($2,605,169.81).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 740 ($9.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 656 ($8.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 868 ($11.37). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 759.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 747.53.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a GBX 27.20 ($0.36) dividend. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

