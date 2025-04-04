Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Richard Woodman Buys 2,193 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAGGet Free Report) insider Richard Woodman bought 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £16,359.78 ($21,435.77).

  • On Friday, March 28th, Richard Woodman sold 21,497 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.19), for a total value of £167,246.66 ($219,138.71).
  • On Thursday, January 30th, Richard Woodman sold 259,904 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($10.02), for a total transaction of £1,988,265.60 ($2,605,169.81).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 740 ($9.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 656 ($8.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 868 ($11.37). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 759.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 747.53.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a GBX 27.20 ($0.36) dividend. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

