Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PKI

Insider Transactions at Parkland

Parkland Price Performance

In other news, Director Nora Duke acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.50 per share, with a total value of C$99,388.24. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.76, for a total transaction of C$183,800.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

TSE:PKI opened at C$34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.88. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$30.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.99.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.