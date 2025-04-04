Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Bank of America

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. Parsons has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $5,144,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 79,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

