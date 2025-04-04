PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

