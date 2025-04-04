PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $57.49.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
