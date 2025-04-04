PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

