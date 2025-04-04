PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMFL. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sequent Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMFL stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $503.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1584 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

Featured Stories

