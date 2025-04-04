PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,675,000 after buying an additional 169,602 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,115,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,979,000 after buying an additional 473,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,194,000 after acquiring an additional 866,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

