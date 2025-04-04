PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,497,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.