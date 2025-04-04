PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 966 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY stock opened at $184.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.55. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

