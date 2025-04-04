PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APPF opened at $224.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.66 and its 200 day moving average is $232.40. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.01 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.86.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPF. KeyCorp cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

