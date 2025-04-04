Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Paychex were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Paychex by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Trading Down 0.9 %
Paychex stock opened at $153.53 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $158.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 81.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
