Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 129965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSFE. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $861.15 million, a PE ratio of -37.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $8,489,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 273.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter worth about $764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paysafe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

