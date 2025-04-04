PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $22.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 3660883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,084,998 shares in the company, valued at $860,915,940.80. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 671,000 shares of company stock worth $17,862,200. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 968.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.35%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

