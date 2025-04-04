PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.20 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.20 ($0.58), with a volume of 98155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.61).

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £32.95 million, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.38.

Get PCI-PAL alerts:

PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. PCI-PAL had a positive return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCI-PAL PLC will post 0.9740645 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About PCI-PAL

In other PCI-PAL news, insider James Barham bought 33,851 shares of PCI-PAL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.09 ($25,763.79). Also, insider Simon Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($6,965.94). Insiders own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.

Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.