PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.20 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.20 ($0.58), with a volume of 98155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.61).
The firm has a market cap of £32.95 million, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.38.
PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. PCI-PAL had a positive return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCI-PAL PLC will post 0.9740645 earnings per share for the current year.
About PCI-PAL
PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.
Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.
