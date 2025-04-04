Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.69.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,735.05. The trade was a 65.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. This trade represents a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

