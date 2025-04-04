Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Penguin Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Get Penguin Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions Trading Down 10.3 %

Penguin Solutions stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Penguin Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $862.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $365.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.44 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penguin Solutions

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $137,006.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,311.40. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,131 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $44,623.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,480.86. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,684 shares of company stock valued at $393,617. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penguin Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.