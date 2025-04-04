Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Penguin Solutions also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

PENG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penguin Solutions from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46. Penguin Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $862.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $365.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.44 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penguin Solutions news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $44,623.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,480.86. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $137,006.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,311.40. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,684 shares of company stock worth $393,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

