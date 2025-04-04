Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 16,565 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total value of $4,509,655.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,238.80. The trade was a 23.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.21, for a total value of $4,585,086.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total transaction of $17,469,144.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $10.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.37. The company had a trading volume of 576,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $310.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 771.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Penumbra by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 862,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,815,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Penumbra by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,387 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 128.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,967,000 after buying an additional 375,684 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

