PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading 1.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $154.92 and last traded at $153.77. Approximately 2,344,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,133,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.37.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.42. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

