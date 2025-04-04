Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 1,502,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,438,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PR. Citigroup cut Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at $822,525.36. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Permian Resources by 1,152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

