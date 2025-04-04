Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 386958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

