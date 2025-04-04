Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Pharos Energy Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.45. Pharos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 19.05 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.98 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £99.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.
Pharos Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.
Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.
