Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 137.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

