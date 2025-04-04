Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Makes New $8.04 Million Investment in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 301,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.22. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EWTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $259,339.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,774.34. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $690,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $451,971.54. This trade represents a 60.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $986,245. 24.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.