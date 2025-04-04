Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 14,503 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

