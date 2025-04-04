Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 24,770 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in News were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2,392.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

News Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. News Co. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. News’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

