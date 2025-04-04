Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 332 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Watsco by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $492.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.00. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.82 and a 52-week high of $571.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.36.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.25.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

