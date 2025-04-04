Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 587 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.