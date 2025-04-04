Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Solventum were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Solventum by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the third quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 32.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

