Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $77.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,731.36. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,226 shares of company stock valued at $19,121,223. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

