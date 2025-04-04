Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,649,000 after buying an additional 449,161 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,040,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,263,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,724,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 4.9 %

J stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.44. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.19 and a 12 month high of $156.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.