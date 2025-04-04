Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 10,300 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in H World Group were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,005,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,258,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 964.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 126,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. HSBC cut H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11.

H World Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.79%.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

