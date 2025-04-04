Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 71,209 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,209 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

