PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.57 and last traded at $90.93, with a volume of 20789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.31.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 139,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

