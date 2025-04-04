PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PFN opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

