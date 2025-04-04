Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.90 target price on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 6.9 %
Pine Cliff Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.83%.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pine Cliff Energy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.