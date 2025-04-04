Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CROX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Crocs by 1,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $62,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 966,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,890,000 after buying an additional 270,598 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $6,259,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.40. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

