Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,009 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 192,308 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $46,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,157.86. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,577. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,298 shares of company stock valued at $543,821. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $639.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

