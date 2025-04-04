Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Sells 6,500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

