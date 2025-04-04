Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in V2X by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $48.53 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on V2X in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V2X presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VVX

V2X Company Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.