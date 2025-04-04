Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 72,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.