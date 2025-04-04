Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,341 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $455,029,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 19.0 %

Shares of DELL opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 825,863 shares of company stock worth $100,413,839. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

