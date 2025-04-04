Pitcairn Co. Sells 608 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $92.96 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Stephens cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

