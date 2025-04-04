Pitcairn Co. Sells 80 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $716.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $631.55 and its 200 day moving average is $583.78. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $726.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.