Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$13.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.91. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.31 and a 12-month high of C$13.92.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.39%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.