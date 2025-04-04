Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

Plains All American Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years. Plains All American Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.34. 10,633,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

