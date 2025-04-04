Plexus (LON:POS) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10). 605,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 499,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a market cap of £7.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Plexus (LON:POS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (1.25) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Plexus had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Holdings plc will post 3.256705 EPS for the current year.

For over 30 years, Plexus has been protecting the environment, initially with its “through the BOP” (Blow-out Preventer) wellhead designs, and subsequently with its proprietary leak-proof wellhead sealing system, POS-GRIP®.

POS-GRIP technology ensures that net zero, leak-free performance can be guaranteed for the life of a well, reducing harmful methane emissions and unnecessary intervention costs; this helps operators to fulfil their ESG responsibilities.

This simple proprietary method of engineering, using sealing principles derived from the Hertzian Stress Theory, has been independently verified and used by many of the blue-chip oil and gas operators in over 400 wells.

In July 2021, Plexus received the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark in recognition of its contribution to the global green economy and alignment with net zero and ESG principles.

