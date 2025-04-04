Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,929 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $98,166.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,397.73. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $108,884.77.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $43.68. 1,337,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 151,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

